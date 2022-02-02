Behind the scenes in Beijing with Andrew Marden

Andrew Marden is one of seven Nexstar reporters who will be providing Olympic coverage during the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. After a 17-hour flight, Marden and the Nexstar crew landed in Beijing and made their way to their hotel.







“We were told to check-in, go to your room, and don’t mingle with anybody. They want to make sure we are safe not in the realm of testing positive for COVID-19,” said Marden.

“We’re going to be tested every single day for COVID. They’re putting us in what they call a ‘closed-loop system.’ We’re not going to be allowed to mingle with anybody that’s not Olympic personnel,” said Marden.







While you may know about curling, bobsledding, skating, snowboarding and luge, there’s one popular Olympic event that isn’t televised. Some call pin trading the unofficial sport of the Olympics.





Marden and the crew got to check out some Olympic landmarks, including the Beijing Olympic Park.









As the countdown to the games comes to a close, the Marden and the Nexstar crew checks and re-checks their hotel room set, which will be one of their bases of operation during the Beijing games.









Another opportunity for broadcasts from the games is this shot overlooking the Beijing Olympic Park.