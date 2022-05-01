GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel highlight a 41-member U.S. swimming team that will compete at this summer’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The squad was selected at a meet in Greensboro, North Carolina that ended Saturday night.

Ledecky claimed victories in four freestyle events ranging from 200 to 1,500 meters. She will look to add to the 15 gold medals and three silvers she won at the last four world championships.

Coming off five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Dressel set himself up for another busy program by winning the 50 and 100 free and 50 and 100 butterfly.

Three years ago in Gwangju, South Korea, Dressel became the first swimmer to claim eight medals — six of them gold — at a single world championships. Michael Phelps is the only other swimmer to accomplish the feat in a major international meet, winning eight golds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Dressel earned seven gold medals during the 2017 worlds at Duna Arena, the same Budapest venue that will host the swimming competition from June 18-25.

Among those joining Ledecky on the women’s team are Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who swept the three breaststroke races in Greensboro; Claire Curzan in the 100 free, 50 and 100 fly and 100 backstroke; Torri Huske in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly; and Regan Smith in the 100 back and 200 fly.

On the men’s side, Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy (100 and 200 back), Bobby Finke (800 and 1,500 free) and Chase Kalisz (200 and 0individual medley) are among those earning spots in multiple individual events.

Hunter Armstrong, who set a world record in 50 backstroke in Greensboro, will also compete in the 100 back.

