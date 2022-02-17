Olympic Dreams: Fresno native Finch reflects on 2006 appearance

(KSEE) – Wherever he goes, whoever he talks to, Andy Finch has a story to tell. That story took place in 2006.



“Everywhere you went, every seat you sat on the plane, like everything was all about the Olympics, it was just on a different level,” said Finch, a Bullard High alum. “You know, I’ve done a lot of big events around the world, even with 70,000 people in the stadiums, but this was on a different level. It was now mainstream in front of everyone’s eyes.”



16 years ago those eyes were on Finch. The Fresno native was in Torino Italy in 2006, after qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Snowboard team.



“Talk about memories with the Olympics, it was definitely a blur,” remembers Finch. “I think I hit my head quite a bit, because sometimes I look at photos, I have no recollection of that, what happened. I finished 12th, I was really stoked. My goal was kind of to make finals, and once you’ve made finals, you’re there. And I just had to land my run. But I didn’t. I broke my wrist and broke the nose off my snowboard.”



That was on top of injuring his foot two weeks before the Olympics. Snowboarding is a dangerous sport, but cliche’d as it sounds, being an Olympic snowboarder changed Andy Finch’s life.



“you tell em you’re a snowboarder, they kind of look at you kind of strange, like you teach snowboarding, what. But you tell ’em you’re an Olympic snowboarder and all of a sudden they get it, they kind of understand what you do,” summed up Finch.