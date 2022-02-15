Olympic Dreams: Fresno figure skating pair reflects on 1956 Olympic experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The late Robin Greiner and 85-year-old Carole Ormaca-Butler are proof the Central Valley can produce Olympic-level figure skaters. The Fresno duo made it all the way to the Winter Olympics nearly seven decades ago.

Greiner passed away in November at the age of 89, but four years ago Sports Central’s Scott Bemis caught up with the pair in Fresno and took a trip down memory lane.

“It’s like I couldn’t ever have been that young,” said the 81-year-old Ormaca-Butler that day, while looking at a scrapbook devoted to her figure skating career.

Growing up in Fresno, both Robin and Carole started skating just for fun, and when he was 14 and she was 10, the two were paired together by figure skating coaches at the old Fresno ice rink on Olive Avenue.

“They saw something in the two of us,” said Carole. “We weren’t skating together at that time, but they put us together.”

They moved up the ranks fast and several years. In 1953 they won the first of four consecutive United States pairs titles. In 1956 they qualified for their one and only Winter Olympics being held in Cortina, Italy that year.

“Our hopes were for the gold medal,” said Ormaca-Butler.

But after Carole fell during their performance they had to settle for a fifth-place finish.

“I know I cried on the telephone when I talked to my mother and dad, and Robin was broken-hearted too,” said Ormaca-Butler.

Pairs figure skating has come a long way since their competitive days.

“They do things now that I don’t think either one of us ever dreamed of doing,” said Carole.

They actually skated on an outdoor rink in that Olympics, and when Scott asked Robin what that was like, Robin simply said, “cold!”

They were not allowed to do jumps that required more than two spins, or lifts that had more than one-and-a-half rotations. The Olympic skating certainly did not get the attention it gets today.

66 years later, the accomplishment of making the winter Olympics from a warm-weather spot like Fresno continues to be worthy of attention, even if Robin was a little surprised Scott was still giving the story attention when he spent the afternoon with them in 2018.

“Did you ever expect Robin, to still be getting attention about this 62 years later?” asked Scott that day.

“No, absolutely not. I thought after ten years or so, the two of us, we were still friends, but we’re not training or anything,” said Robin, drawing a laugh from all three.