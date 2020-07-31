Officials declare Allegiant Stadium in Vegas almost complete

FILE – In this July 22, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion in Las Vegas. Officials in Nevada have declared “substantial completion” after nearly 1,000 days of construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas designed to be the home of the NFL’s relocated Raiders. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are declaring “substantial completion” of the $2 billion stadium built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders in Las Vegas.

Friday has long been the target date to finish Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat, domed venue just off the Las Vegas Strip.

County officials have issued a temporary occupancy permit, but officials acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting scheduled events.

A sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the stadium was rescheduled from next month to late February.

The first Raiders game at the stadium is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

