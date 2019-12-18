OBJ on his future with Browns: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Sports

by: TOM WITHERS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) can’t hold onto the ball under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Tired about speculation over his future, Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Wednesday he doesn’t want to leave Cleveland after one frustrating season.

Beckham dismissed reports that he’s unhappy with the Browns and said he’s committed to helping the team win.

“It’s done. It’s over with,” he said of the speculation. “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.”

Beckham’s first season with the Browns (6-8) hasn’t gone as expected, but the three-time Pro Bowler remains convinced the team has the pieces to be a Super Bowl contender.

Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged saying Beckham had been telling opposing players and coaches during games to “come get me.” Beckham chalked up those reports to him being a convenient target.

“It’s just easy to talk about. It’s a cop-out,” he said. “It’s an easy thing to do and cause a little controversy and a little friction and I feel like with my experiences in the league, and kind of going through the troubles that I did, it will never bother me, it’s never going to affect me but it will cause a little friction between you and a teammate who doesn’t necessarily know what it is you’re thinking so.

“It’s just done. It’s time to just put it to bed. I’m going to be here. … I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

Beckham began his interview by joking that he had been in talks with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.