Nick Watney expected to end isolation on Wednesday, drive home to Austin, TX

Nick Watney is expected to embark on a trip on Wednesday, from Hilton Head, South Carolina to Austin, Texas.

The drive should take about 17 hours, spread over two days.

Watney, the former Fresno State all-American, was the first golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19. That was eleven days ago, and he has been in isolation since that day.

Watney told Golf Channel he initially lost his sense of smell, but that it is coming back.

He also said he is excited to see his family, and that he has been incredibly bored in isolation.

