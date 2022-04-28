(NEXSTAR) – In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.

The draft is in Las Vegas this year, kicking off at 8 p.m. EST, with coverage running through Saturday, April 30.

Experts say the offensive spotlight won’t be on quarterbacks this year, with mock drafts favoring linemen like N.C. State’s Ickey Ekwonu and receivers like Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson.

On the other side of the ball, Michigan State edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia’s Travon Walker will likely go early.

There are also big-name NFL veterans who could make things interesting if they wind up getting traded for picks. San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, a key piece in the 49ers’ deep playoff run last year, wants to be traded. General Manager John Lynch said at a recent news conference that he “can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from” Samuel, but the team is also without a first-round pick.

Another potential big-name trade target is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose future is uncertain after the team gave up a slew of draft picks for embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watch live coverage of the NFL Draft when it starts in the player below:

See the draft order for the first round below:

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)