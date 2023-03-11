(KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr was introduced as the newest quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Carr signed a four-year $150 million dollar deal with the Saints organization.

Carr spent the last nine seasons with the Raiders and was released by the team in February. Now he’s reunited with his first head coach in the NFL, Dennis Allen. Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders when the silver and black drafted him in 2014.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t have a chip on my shoulder with how everything finished” Carr said. “I didn’t plan on or dream of it finishing that way… It lit a fire in me that I’ve always had. But it just made it hotter, and gave me this excitement to where I can’t wait to get to another building and show just what I’m capable of.”