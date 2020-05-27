New high school in Central Unified School District to be named “Justin Garza High School”

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In August of 2017, Central High School unveiled a monument at its football field. It was to honor the late Justin Garza, who died earlier that year from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

On the monument are the words, “STAND FOR MORE!” because Garza believed that everyone could do more.

On Tuesday night, the Central Unified School District’s board of trustees voted on the naming of the district’s new high school. By a vote of four to three, it will be named “Justin Garza High School.”

Garza was the head coach at Central before stepping down due to health reasons. He also coached at Reedley and at Sunnyside. More than 200 names were submitted for the new high school, with the other finalist being “Central North High School.”

