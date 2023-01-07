YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)John Lovelace Jr. had 16 points in Youngstown State’s 105-74 win over IUPUI on Saturday.

Lovelace was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League). Dwayne Cohill scored 13 points and added 10 assists.

Chris Osten finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-13, 0-5). Jlynn Counter added 11 points and seven assists for IUPUI.

NEXT UP

Youngstown State plays Thursday against Detroit Mercy on the road, and IUPUI visits Robert Morris on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.