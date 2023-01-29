YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Dwayne Cohill scored 20 points and Adrian Nelson had a double-double to lead Youngstown State to a 73-63 victory over Detroit Mercy and Antoine Davis on Sunday.

Cohill added seven rebounds and five assists for the Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon League). Nelson totaled 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bryce McBride hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Davis led the Titans (8-15, 4-8) with 15 points and six assists. The fifth-year senior, second on the Division I all-time scoring list, upped his points total to 3,332. He trails record holder Pete Maravich of LSU by 335. It was also the 134th straight time Davis has scored in double figures – one off the record of Creighton’s Doug McDermott (2010-14). Davis has made 534 career 3-pointers – tops in D-I play.

Damezi Anderson had 14 points and Gerald Liddell pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Youngstown State hosts Wright State and Detroit Mercy hosts Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.