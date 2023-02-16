KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Chris Youngblood’s 22 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Liberty 88-81 on Thursday night.

Youngblood added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Owls (21-7, 13-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Terrell Burden scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Brandon Stroud shot 7 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding six rebounds.

Darius McGhee led the Flames (21-7, 12-3) in scoring, finishing with 43 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Rode added 11 points and five assists for Liberty. Colin Porter also had seven points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.