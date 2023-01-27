FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 26 points including a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to lift Cal State Fullerton over UC Irvine 62-61 on Thursday.

Wrightsell added five rebounds for the Titans (11-11, 5-5 Big West Conference). Tory San Antonio scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Max Jones finished with eight points.

The Anteaters (13-7, 6-2) were led in scoring by Dawson Baker, who finished with 16 points. DJ Davis added 13 points and three steals for UC Irvine. Devin Tillis had 10 points.

