Wright sparks SIU Edwardsville past Eastern Illinois 66-52

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Shamar Wright posted 13 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville topped Eastern Illinois 66-52 on Monday night.

Courtney Carter had 11 points for the Cougars (10-19, 4-12 Ohio Valley Conference). DeeJuan Pruitt added 10 rebounds.

Dan Luers scored a season-high 21 points for the Panthers (5-24, 3-13), whose losing streak reached four games. CJ Lane added 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Eastern Illinois 66-53 on Jan. 13.

