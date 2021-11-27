Woods scores 15 to lead Grand Canyon past Pepperdine 59-56

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Holland Woods had 15 points as Grand Canyon edged past Pepperdine 59-56 on Saturday.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Grand Canyon (5-1). Sean Miller-Moore added seven rebounds. Chance McMillian had six rebounds.

Keith Fisher III had 13 points for the Waves (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Victor Ohia Obioha added 11 points. Houston Mallette had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com