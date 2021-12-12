Woods lifts Grand Canyon over Ottawa (AZ) 81-53

PHOENIX (AP)Holland Woods had 13 points as Grand Canyon routed Ottawa (AZ) 81-53 on Saturday night.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 12 points for Grand Canyon (9-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Sean Miller-Moore added 10 points and eight rebounds. Gabe McGlothan had seven rebounds.

Grand Canyon dominated the first half and led 46-22 at the break. The Antelopes’ 46 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Devin Collins had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Spirit. Josiah De’laCerda added nine rebounds. Keshawn Bruner had seven rebounds.

