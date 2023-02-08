OREM, Utah (AP)Trey Woodbury had 16 points and Utah Valley beat Cal Baptist 71-55 on Wednesday night.

Woodbury shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (19-6, 10-2 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Aziz Bandaogo was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Hunter Goodrick led the Lancers (13-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 12 points for Cal Baptist. In addition, Riley Battin had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.