BOSTON (AP)Paxson Wojcik’s 23 points helped Brown defeat Harvard 68-65 on Saturday night.

Wojcik had eight rebounds for the Bears (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League). Kino Lilly Jr. shot 7 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 21 points. Nana Owusu-Anane was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Chris Ledlum finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Crimson (12-11, 3-6). Idan Tretout added 12 points for Harvard. In addition, Chisom Okpara finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.