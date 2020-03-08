Wofford upsets Furman 77-68 in SoCon tourney quarterfinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Trevor Stumpe scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help seventh-seeded Wofford pull away to eliminate No. 2 seed Furman 77-68 in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal on Saturday.

Wofford (18-15) will play sixth-seeded Chattanooga (20-12) in a Sunday semifinal.

Chevez Goodwin scored 19 points to lead the Terriers. Storm Murphy added 15 points.

Mike Bothwell scored 18 points for Furman (25-7). Jordan Lyons added 15 points and Clay Mounce had 13.

as Wofford built its largest lead of the game,

Furman cut the deficit to 68-62 with 3:04 to play, but Wofford answered with a 6-0 surge for another 12-point lead with 28 seconds left.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25