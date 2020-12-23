Without coach Musselman, Arkansas tops Abilene Christian

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Moses Moody scored 21 points and Arkansas rolled to an 85-72 win over Abilene Christian on Tuesday and will head into Southeastern Conference play undefeated.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols and associate head coach David Patrick took over.

JD Notae added 19 points and Desi Sills 18 for the Razorbacks (8-0), who are scheduled to play Auburn on Dec. 30 in their first road game.

Sills had seven-straight points in an 11-0 run that made it 11-1 and his two free throws at the 12:12 mark put the lead at 19-8. Sills had 16 points in the first half and the Razorbacks shot 54% to take a 47-31 lead.

The Wildcats (7-2) trailed by as many 22 in the second half but cut the deficit to nine, 77-68, on a Clay Gayman 3-pointer with 3:27 to play. Notae connected from behind the arc for Arkansas’ next two baskets to secure the game.

After shooting 39% in the first half, Abilene Christian shot 57% (16 of 28) to stay in the game.

Notae had three 3s and 17 points and Moody 12 in the second half for Arkansas, which came into the game averaging 90.7 points a game.

Gayman led the Wildcats with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Abilene Christian was only allowing 55.8 points and forcing 24 turnovers but Arkansas only gave it away 13 times.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25