Wisconsin’s Bowman takes leave of absence for family reasons

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Wisconsin freshman guard Lorne Bowman has taken an indefinite leave of absence and returned to his Detroit home to attend to a family matter.

School officials announced Bowman’s move Friday while adding that he is continuing to take classes at Wisconsin virtually and remains part of the men’s basketball team.

”As a program, our thoughts are with Lorne and his family right now,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said in a statement. ”He is a big part of our Wisconsin basketball family and we are going to continue supporting him in every way possible during this time.”

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com