ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Dwight Wilson scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half and Ohio beat Western Michigan 88-76 on Tuesday night.

Wilson also added 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 16 points. AJ Clayton was 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 9 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos (6-14, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Titus Wright added 16 points for Western Michigan. Tray Maddox Jr. also put up 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.