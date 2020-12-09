Wilson scores 15 to lead Longwood past NC A&T 77-60

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Christian Wilson had 15 points as Longwood topped NC A&T 77-60 on Tuesday night.

Nate Lliteras and Juan Munoz each added 13 points for Longwood (1-3). Justin Hill had nine points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 16 points for the Aggies (2-5). Blake Harris added 16 points.

