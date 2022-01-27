Wilson carries South Dakota State past North Dakota 96-61

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 23 points as South Dakota State won its ninth consecutive game, routing North Dakota 96-61 on Thursday night.

Baylor Scheierman and Luke Appel each had 13 points for South Dakota State (18-4, 9-0 Summit League). Zeke Mayo had 11 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Igbanugo scored a career-high 24 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-17, 0-8), whose losing streak reached nine games. Brian Matthews added 10 points.

