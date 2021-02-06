Willis leads Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-CC 58-53

It seemed like a malfunction when the scoreboard displayed Pacific was leading top-ranked Gonzaga at halftime on Thursday just 12 days after losing by 46 points to the Zags.

But the board was accurate and the Bulldogs would eventually trail by seven before restoring order with a 76-58 victory. Now Gonzaga will look to put on a much better performance when it visits Brigham Young on Monday night in West Coast Conference play at Provo, Utah.