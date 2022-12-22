TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Keshawn Williams scored 32 points to lead Northern Illinois over Indiana State 67-57 on Thursday.

Williams also had nine rebounds for the Huskies (4-9). David Coit scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Zarigue Nutter finished 1 of 9 from the field to finish with four points.

Courvoisier McCauley led the Sycamores (9-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Cooper Neese added 10 points for Indiana State. Cameron Henry also had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.