Williams scores 27 to lead Cincinnati over Furman 78-73

CINCINNATI (AP)Keith Williams had 27 points as Cincinnati edged past Furman 78-73 on Wednesday.

Chris Vogt had four assists for Cincinnati (2-1). David DeJulius added nine rebounds.

Clay Mounce had 23 points for the Paladins (4-1), whose four-game season-opening winning streak was snapped. Noah Gurley added 20 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Bothwell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

