BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Brice Williams had 27 points in Charlotte’s 75-71 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

Williams added seven rebounds for the 49ers (13-7, 4-5 Conference USA). Aly Khalifa had 22 points – on 10-for-13 shooting – with seven rebounds. Jackson Threadgill scored 10.

The Hilltoppers (11-9, 3-6) were led by Jordan Rawls with 25 points. Dayvion McKnight added 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jairus Hamilton scored 13.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Charlotte visits Rice while Western Kentucky travels to play Florida International.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.