Williams scores 25 to carry Buffalo past Kent St. 64-51

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Buffalo beat Kent State 64-51 on Friday night.

Ronaldo Segu had 15 points for Buffalo (10-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Josh Mballa added seven rebounds.

Tervell Beck had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (9-9, 4-4). Jalen Sullinger added 10 points. Malique Jacobs had six rebounds.

