Williams scores 21 to send Troy past Mercer 69-65

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MACON, Ga. (AP)Desmond Williams had a season-high 21 points as Troy edged past Mercer 69-65 on Wednesday night.

Khalyl Waters had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (9-4), who won their fourth straight game. Duke Deen added 11 points, while Zay Williams had nine rebounds.

Jacksen Greco had 18 points to pace the Bears (7-6). Kamar Robertson added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Johnson scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss