Williams scores 20 to carry Hartford over Maine 78-66

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have closed a portion of Marks Avenue between McKinley and Clinton avenues for a shooting investigation Tuesday, according to a release from the Fresno Police Department.

Police said a person was standing in front of an apartment complex around 11:00 a.m. with a couple of other people when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and opened fire, striking the victim in the leg.