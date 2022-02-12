Williams scores 16 to carry Hartford over NJIT 65-49

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) - The Fresno Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting outside a bowling alley that left an 18-year-old dead. The incident took place at Bowlero on Blackstone Avenue on Friday night.

"We had two groups that had entered into the establishment. A verbal argument had occurred and it turned physical. That argument continued into the parking lot where shots were then fired," said Lt. Bill Dooley. "When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old who'd been the shooting victim. He'd received several gunshot wounds."