Williams lifts SC State over Howard 58-55

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Deaquan Williams had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina State to a 58-55 win over Howard on Monday night.

Omer Croskey had 16 points for South Carolina State (11-11, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jemel Davis added 13 points. Antonio TJ Madlock had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. South Carolina State scored 21 first-half points, the lowest of the season for the home team, while the 24 points in the first half for Howard marked the fewest of the season for the visiting team.

Kyle Foster had 13 points for the Bison (8-10, 2-3). Tai Bibbs added six rebounds. Randall Brumant had 12 rebounds.

Steve Settle III, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Bison, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

