Williams lifts Murray St. past Tennessee Tech 79-53

MURRAY, Ky. (AP)KJ Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Murray State stretched its win streak to eight games, rolling past Tennessee Tech 79-53 on Monday night.

Tevin Brown had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Murray State (18-2, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Justice Hill added 11 points.

Daniel Ramsey had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (5-13, 2-3). Kenny White Jr. added 12 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com