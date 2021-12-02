Williams leads N. Illinois over E. Illinois 55-45

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Keshawn Williams had a career-high 24 points as Northern Illinois beat Eastern Illinois 55-45 on Wednesday night.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (2-5), which ended its five-game losing streak. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu added seven rebounds.

Kashawn Charles had 15 points for the Panthers (1-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Jermaine Hamlin added 12 points. Paul Bizimana had seven rebounds.

