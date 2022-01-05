Williams leads Buffalo past Bowling Green 99-88

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jeenathan Williams had 21 points, Ronaldo Segu and David Skogman added 20 points each, and Buffalo got past Bowling Green 99-88 on Wednesday night.

Maceo Jack had 16 points for Buffalo (7-6, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Segu also had seven assists and Skogman posted 15 rebounds.

Samari Curtis scored a season-high 25 points for the Falcons (7-6, 0-2). Joe Reece added 15 points and Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points and nine rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com