Williams leads Buffalo over Central Michigan 74-54

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Jeenathan Williams had 19 points, five assists and four blocks as Buffalo rolled past Central Michigan 74-54 on Saturday.

Williams made four of six 3-pointers.

Ronaldo Segu had 11 points for Buffalo (11-8, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). Tra’Von Fagan added 11 points and seven rebounds. Maceo Jack had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ralph Bissainthe had 19 points for the Chippewas (5-14, 4-4). Kevin Miller added 14 points. Brian Taylor had 10 points.

