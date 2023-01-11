HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Warren Williams’ 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 77-57 on Wednesday night.

Williams also added seven rebounds for the Pride (11-7, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Aaron Estrada finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Tahron Allen led the Hawks (1-16, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Myles Foster added 11 points and two steals for Monmouth. Andrew Ball also recorded eight points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Hawks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Hofstra hosts Delaware while Monmouth visits Towson.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.