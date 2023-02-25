FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Darrion Williams hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to allow Nevada to hold off Fresno State, 60-56 on Friday night.

Nevada took a nine-point lead on Jarod Lucas’ jumper with seven minutes left, 55-46, but Fresno State answered with a 10-2 run to make it 57-56 when Jordan Campbell dunked with 3:30 left. But it was the final field goal made by either team the rest of the way. Will Baker hit the second of two free throw attempts with 54 seconds left to take a two-point lead and the Isaiah Hill and Jemari Baker each missed 3-point attempts for Fresno State. After Williams made it a four-point lead, the Bulldogs missed three more 3-point attempts.

Baker finished with 13 points to lead Nevada (22-7, 12-4 Mountain West). Kenan Blackshear finished with 11 points and six assists and Willams had 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Hill finished with 15 points to lead Fresno State (10-18, 6-11). Baker scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Anthony Holland added 12 points and six rebounds.

Nevada has a week off before playing host to UNLV March 4. Fresno State plays at New Mexico Tuesday.

