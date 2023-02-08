LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Alex Williams had 18 points and Furman beat VMI 94-63 on Wednesday night.

Williams also contributed eight rebounds for the Paladins (20-6, 11-2 Southern Conference). Mike Bothwell scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 (3 for 8 from distance). JP Pegues shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Paladins picked up their seventh straight victory.

Taeshaud Jackson led the Keydets (6-20, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Asher Woods added 12 points for VMI. In addition, Tyler Houser finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.