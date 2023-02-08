FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points in Longwood’s 66-46 victory against Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Wilkins also had seven rebounds for the Lancers (17-9, 9-4 Big South Conference). Walyn Napper added 14 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. D’Avian Houston went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Owen McCormack finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-21, 1-12). Terrell Ard Jr. added eight points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had eight points. The loss was the Blue Hose’s 12th in a row – the longest active losing streak in the nation.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Longwood visits High Point and Presbyterian hosts UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.