Wilkins has 20 points to lead Longwood past Gardner-Webb

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins had 20 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Longwood to a 66-60 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Zac Watson, Jordan Perkins and Nate Lliteras each scored nine points for the Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South Conference).

Anthony Selden scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-8, 3-1). D’Maurian had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Reid had 12 points and seven rebounds.

