BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Isaiah Wilkins had 14 points to lead Longwood to a 75-63 victory over Gardner-Webb on Thursday night.

Wilkins added six rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (20-10, 12-5 Big South Conference). D’Avian Houston finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Zac Watson scored 12.

DQ Nicholas finished with 14 points and six rebounds to pace the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-14, 10-7). Kareem Reid totaled 11 points and eight rebounds, while Lucas Stieber scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Longwood hosts UNC Asheville, while Gardner-Webb travels to play South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.