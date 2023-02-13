WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Ben Wight scored 20 points and Anders Nelson sank two free throws with one second left to rally William & Mary to a 68-66 victory over Towson on Monday night.

Wight added five rebounds for the Tribe (10-17, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Matteus Case added 11 points and Nelson scored nine.

The Tigers (17-10, 9-5) were led by Cameron Holden with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Charles Thompson added 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Ryan Conway had 11 points.

Wight scored 14 points in the second half to help the Tribe rally from a 37-30 deficit at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. William & Mary visits Stony Brook, while Towson hosts Delaware.

