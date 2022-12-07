MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Brandon Whitney’s 23 points helped Montana defeat South Dakota State 81-56 on Tuesday night.

Whitney was 10 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Grizzlies (4-5). Aanen Moody was 6-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line to add 20 points. Dischon Thomas recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Matthew Mors led the Jackrabbits (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Matt Dentlinger added 12 points for South Dakota State. Zeke Mayo also recorded 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.