PHILADELPHIA (AP)Trazarien White had 26 points and UNC Wilmington beat Drexel 72-71 in overtime on Thursday night.

White had 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Nick Farrar scored 19 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance). Shykeim Phillips finished 4 of 13 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Yame Butler led the Dragons (15-13, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds. Amari Williams added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Drexel. In addition, Coletrane Washington had 13 points and two steals.

