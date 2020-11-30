Western Carolina routs Piedmont 96-58

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Sin’Cere McMahon and Matt Halvorsen scored 20 points apiece as Western Carolina beat Piedmont 96-58 on Monday.

McMahon hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as WCU was 14 of 39 from distance.

Xavier Cork added 10 points and 10 rebounds and Tyler Harris had 10 points for Western Carolina (3-1).

Ryan Jolly had 19 points for the Lions. Orry Clements-Owens added 13 points, and Jordan Foote had 11 rebounds.

