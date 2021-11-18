Wells scores 24, No. 24 Texas A&M women top Stephen F Austin

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Kayla Wells scored 24 points, Qadashah Hoppie hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and No. 24 Texas A&M beat Stephen F. Austin 82-75 on Thursday night.

Wells made 7 of 11 from the field and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Destiny Pitts added 15 points and Jordan Nixon scored 14 for Texas A&M (4-0).

The Aggies used a 13-1 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good and stretched its advantage to 73-53 when Hoppie made her last 3 with 6:47 to play. The Aggies went scoreless for the next 4-plus minutes as Stephen F. Austin (3-1) ripped off 20 of the next 25 points to trim its deficit to 78-73 when Avery Brittingham – who scored 11 points in that stretch – made two free throws with 42 seconds left. Pitts and Nixon each made 2 of 2 free throws from there to hold off the Ladyjacks.

Stephanie Visscher led Stephen F. Austin with 18 points, Brittingham scored 17 before fouling out in the closing seconds, and Tasharian Robinson scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, all from 3-point range.

