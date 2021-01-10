Watford leads LSU to win over Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Sophomore forward Trendon Watford scored a game-high 21 points to give LSU a 75-62 win over Mississippi on Saturday.

Watford was one of four Tigers (8-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) in double figures during the team’s second straight conference win. Austin Crowley lead the way for the Rebels (6-4, 1-2) with 10 points.

LSU lost freshman guard Cameron Thomas to an ankle injury after four minutes, but Watford, guard Javonte Smart and forward Darius Days were able to pick up the slack offensively. Smart had 17 points while Days added 15.

It’s unclear how long the Tigers could be without Thomas, the SEC’s leading scorer. LSU coach Will Wade said after the game that the injury didn’t appear to be serious.

The Tigers got out to a 39-21 halftime lead behind a strong defense that forced 20 Mississippi turnovers. The Tigers also made eight 3s and held the Rebels under 40% from the field.

This game was a last-minute addition to the schedule. LSU’s game against Missouri was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within Missouri’s program.